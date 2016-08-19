SACP: A shambolic mess, complicit in the ANC's political meltdown

President Jacob Zuma and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande — PICTURE: TEBOGO LETSIE

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to@SACP1921 for:

Profile: @SACP1921 is the official Twitter handle for the South African Communist Party. Its profile reads: "The Oldest and Largest Communist Party in Africa, 2nd Oldest Political formation in SA." It has 10k followers.

Citation: Revolutionary democrats? There is revolution, defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as "a forcible overthrow of a government or social order in favour of a new system"; and there is democracy, defined as "a form of government in which citizens can vote for representatives to govern the state on their behalf". So, they’re kind of diametric opposites really. But then, that’s the SACP for you.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande was once read the dictionary definition of "respect" on the radio, after he had moaned about Brett Murray’s lack of it regarding the painting of Jacob Zuma, The Spear. His response: "No, no, no, don’t come and quote the Oxford English Dictionary," before blathering on about western imperialism.

So, don’t put much weight behind what words actually mean when it comes to the SACP. Not only is the party advocating the forcible overthrow of a government, bizarrely, via democratic voting — it is part of the government it wishes to overthrow.

No doubt it has some tortured explanation for all this, woven together with the kind of antiquated rhetoric you’ll find in a 1930s Soviet Union textbook, but, quite frankly, its just word games. Either you are on board democracy or you are on board revolution — but both, and part of the government to boot? Please.

It was a busy week for SA’s revolutionary democrats on Twitter (Twitter, ironically, owned by western imperialist billionaires who grow richer with every tweet — thanks SACP!). There was Fidel Castro’s 90th birthday, which was duly acknowledged, and, of course, the small matter of a dismal election result for the ANC and its decimation in Gauteng, which was duly analysed.

The SACP’s conclusion? This is pretty much all the ANC’s fault.

In a platitude-riven piece of vague nothingness, designed to engender the pretense the party is "honest" and "forthright" in the face of an electoral nightmare, its postelection analysis in Umsebenzi (Umsebenzi Online) arrived at the brave conclusion that: "The message is quite clear: ‘Don’t take us for granted.’ ‘Don’t assume that your struggle credentials will forever act as an excuse for arrogance and predatory behaviour in the present.’ ‘Don’t marginalise us while being preoccupied with your own internal factional battles, your list processes, your personality and money driven rivalries.’ ‘Don’t impose unpopular and discredited candidates on us, based on factional calculations about next year’s ANC elective conference.’"

I count at least four messages there but, again, this is the SACP, and words and meaning are flexible bits of putty in its hands.

Contained within the analysis is the odd caveat, designed to suggest shared responsibility: "All leadership collectives, including all ANC provincial leaderships, need to shoulder responsibility, rather than pointing fingers at each other."

Indeed they should. So, perhaps, if it is honest and forthright analysis the SACP is really interested in, it should look a little closer at its own role in SA’s current mess.

Or its lack of any meaningful role because, for a party that prides itself on being the ANC’s unofficial conscience, it has failed fundamentally to exert any moral influence on the current ANC's leadership in general or Jacob Zuma in particular. If it has, good luck trying to work out what it is.

Yeah, yeah, it issues the odd statement about the Guptas. Whatever. So does everyone else. Its job in the alliance, supposedly, is actually to do something about the Guptas, not talk about it. And anyway, the Guptas aren’t the primary problem. Jacob Zuma is. The best its analysis is able to offer is a question about Nkandla. A question? Honest analysis is commendable but it really does rely on an honest starting point. And Nkandla, like the Guptas, is a symptom, not the disease.

It is hard to imagine a party more compromised than the SACP. Its members are represented in government but it doesn’t stand for elections. It claims to be in favour of communism but endorses a government with a global mainstream economic agenda. It says it is a revolutionary force but the only revolutionary force it can muster is verbosity. It seeks to influence the ANC but has no tangible influence; to the degree that, begrudgingly, it must accept co-responsibility for the mess the ANC has produced. And, given how much it goes on about the evils of colonialism and western imperialism, it never acknowledges or tries to explain Stalin or Mao, the latter of whom it sometimes favourably quotes, as responsible for some of the greatest human atrocities on the historical record, all in the name of the socialist ideal.

The fact is, the SACP is a shambolic mess, complicit in a political meltdown, and increasingly irrelevant. Half in and half out, half responsible and half not, half in government and half opposed to it, ostensibly in favour of democratic outcomes, none of which ever apply directly to it. It has created the perfect, unaccountable, environment to do nothing and get away with it.

It has problems when it comes to hard politics, too. The EFF has learnt many lessons from the SACP. Its own, half-in, half-out solution to its coalition conundrum — widely praised as "genius" — was anything but. It was the only option left on the table for the EFF. Having made enemies of everyone, the public good was held hostage to a desperate need to protect its identity after it found itself between a rock and a hard place. A vote for the DA here, no vote there, no coalition but we’ll give you a government anyway? Sounds familiar.

Of course, the EFF is far more dynamic and grounded in contemporary issues than the SACP ever could be. And so it has eaten the likes of the Young Communist League of SA for breakfast. When was the last time you remember that once vocal organisation making so much as a squeak about anything? Just radio silence. The EFF has basically destroyed the YCL and devoured whatever market was available to it. With time it will probably do the same to the SACP, which, truth be told, only clings to any kind of relevance because it can feign influence in the alliance.

Tweeting the party’s post-election briefing, @SACP1921 posted the following: "The EFF is alleging that it is representing the aspirations of the poor, yet it has chosen to collaborate and return power back to a party of the rich and white privilege acquired under colonial and apartheid oppression". Nonsense, but brave nonsense from a party in bed with a party of self-enriching, self-indulgent, self-serving, selfish tenderpreneurs itself.

Only the SACP could be torn as to which of two ideological enemies it hates more, the one who stole power from it, or the one who stole its pseudo-revolutionary credentials.

Zuma was not on the ANC national executive committee agenda because he is the blindfold the ANC wears. So long as he is president the party will not be able to introspect or reflect honestly. But he doesn’t feature in the SACP’s post-election analysis either. Well, he does, once, where the statement congratulates him on being so gracious in accepting the result. What kind of conscience is that?

The ANC has made an art form of vague inferences. The SACP can now only offer the same. The message is clear, it says. No it isn’t. The message is: Zuma cost the ANC a number of metros and a massive decline in its vote share. Never mind your four or five other clear messages, that’s the one you want to take to the bank.

Viewed from another perspective, the SACP is something of a miracle. How it survives is anyone’s guess. It should just have the courage of its lack of conviction and come out in full force in support of Zuma. The road to nowhere might mean you never have to check the map but it would help if it could at least produce a map. Something. Anything.

Communist ideologues tend to love history. Perhaps that’s why the SACP capitalised the "O" and the "L" in its Twitter profile. It’s busy writing some history right now — the history of its complete omission from anything that matters. It needs to be held to account for the utter failure to stand up to the ANC or risk its growing reputation as an empty shell of an organisation becoming its defining characteristic. — BDlive