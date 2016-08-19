And then there were five — Candidates for Thuli's job whittled down from 14

Judge Siraj Desai once again proved the biggest bone of contention for the ad-hoc committee to appoint a public protector as MPs battled over whether to include him in the short list as they whittled candidates down from 14 to five.

The committee met on Thursday to discuss last week's 20-hour interviews and to determine a shortlist.

The list comprises judges Sharise Weiner and Desai, as well as advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pension funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane and Bongani Majola, whose CV and experience at the UN impressed committee chairman Makhosi Khoza. The EFF's Floyd Shivambu was adamant his work as a magistrate during apartheid should disqualify him.

Desai also split the committee, with the DA and EFF arguing he should not be considered, the ANC fighting for his inclusion and the IFP and the NFP arguing given his experience on the bench he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

The ANC's Bongani Bongo argued Desai was a judge with 21 years' experience and an excellent human rights and struggle record. He said omitting Desai's name but including that of Weiner, who had less experience, would be irrational.

The DA expressed concern over Desai's temperament when he appeared to lose composure in his interview when asked about a 2004 rape accusation.

"Judge Weiner had a very good interview and Judge Desai had a very poor one. There is nothing contentious about the one judge, and everything contentious about Desai," the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said.

The ANC argued that Desai was "colourful" and defended his temper, saying the DA had aimed to provoke him.

Also contentious was head of the South African Law Reform Commission Kajaal Ramjathan-Keogh who took on the ANC during her interview.

Bongo said he felt she had come across as "very arrogant" while other MPs called her conduct unprofessional and aggressive.

The committee will meet again next Wednesday to finalise their nomination to replace Thuli Madonsela. — The Times