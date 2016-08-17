ANC Nelson Bay Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Danny Jordaan and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu — PICTURE: EUGENE COETZEE

Danny Jordaan could keep his job as mayor

Heraldlive reported that crucial coalition announcements to be made on Monday could see Thursday’s council meeting ushering in a new era for Nelson Mandela Bay with a completely new government‚ or it could see the old guard back in City Hall — with some minority parties in tow.

Economic Freedom Fighters insiders said on Tuesday that it had been decided at the central command team meeting on Monday night that the party would not form a coalition government with either the DA or the ANC.

The Sowetan on Wednesday quoted DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe as saying “yes they have” when asked if talks with the EFF had collapsed. He added that he was “not at liberty” to discuss further details.

The EFF’s spokesperson dodged comment‚ saying all would be revealed at Wednesday’s media briefing.

In Nelson Mandela Bay‚ the DA garnered 46.71% of the vote to the ANC’s 40.92%‚ while the held EFF 5.12% and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) 1.91%.

The DA has 57 seats and the ANC 50. The EFF has six seats‚ the UDM has two seats‚ and the African Independent Congress‚ United Front (UF)‚ the Congress of the People‚ the African Christian Democratic Party and the Patriotic Alliance one each.

An executive mayor is elected with 50% plus one of the votes in the council. Failing that‚ the mayor position could be determined by lot.

The DA’s mayoral candidate for the Bay‚ Athol Trollip‚ is expected to make “an announcement regarding our coalition plans for the metro” at 3.30 on Wednesday‚ an hour after his party leader‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ will “address the media on coalition negotiations” in Sandton.

Much of Trollip’s campaign has been directed at incumbent Jordaan‚ whom the DA hopeful labelled as the “broken promises mayor”. — TMG Digital