PICTURE: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Among the demands made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for a coalition with the ANC was the firing of President Jacob Zuma.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday unpacked the conditions that were made by the party during the coalition discussions over the past weeks.

Malema said the EFF refused to to discuss coalitions with the ANC’s Gauteng provincial leadership‚ and requested that ruling party’s national leadership deal with its national leadership.

The ANC‚ led by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and provincial chairperson Paul Mashatile‚ agreed to this demand and dispatched big wigs like Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte‚ Zweli Mkhize‚ Andries Nel and Jeff Radebe.

In that discussion‚ Malema said the following demands were made:

A 6% expropriation of land;

Nationalisation of banks and other strategic assets;

Free education;

Die Stem be removed from the national anthem;

Scrapping of e-tolls completely;

Cancel the nuclear deal with the Russians;

A judicial inquiry on the Gupta family; and

Zuma be fired as the President of the Republic.

Malema said that similar tough demands had been made of the DA‚ but it could not agree on these.

“We will not be going to a coalition with anyone. The EFF will go to council as an opposition. The EFF must not get power using the shortcut‚" Malema said.

Malema also said the EFF has committed to voting against the ANC in all municipalities.

"Be rest assured: the EFF will not be neutral in these municipalities. We will be voting for IFP in KwaZulu-Natal... DA in Tshwane‚ Ekurhuleni and be in the opposition benches. The ANC will not get a single vote from us‚" he said. — TMG Digital