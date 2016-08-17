ANC MP: SABC needs 'special attention'

Chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng — PICTURE: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Parliament's communications committee has done an about-turn on the SABC, agreeing in principle to a request for an inquiry into what is happening at the troubled public broadcaster.

The SABC board and Department of Communications officials are expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, and will have to account for myriad mishaps from censoring violent protest coverage to hiring a chief operating officer (Hlaudi Motsoeneng) who lacks the required academic qualifications.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme welcomed the decision, but said she believed a single meeting would not be enough to deal with the SABC's issues comprehensively.

On the agenda will be a presentation by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on the SABC's editorial policy.

The committee will also discuss the SABC's legal battles and the implementation of an Icasa ruling that ordered the SABC to withdraw its decision not to broadcast footage of violent protest action.

Several SABC journalists were recently suspended after speaking out against issues inside the SABC. All but one of those, contracted journalist Vuyo Mvoko, have since returned to work after the Labour Court ruled in their favour.

"We need a thorough inquiry which takes place over a week, or even two, so that we can deal with those issues," Van Damme said.

She said rule 227 of the National Assembly allowed the committee to conduct such an inquiry.

New chairman of the committee, the ANC's Humphrey Maxegwana, said: "There have been matters that have always been there. But during the recess period many things happened and we need to deal with them beyond Tuesday."

ANC MP Mziwamadoba Kalako said the SABC needed "special attention".

"I don't think it's a matter we can do in a day. We need to do thorough work. We need to move with these issues and close them completely," said Kalako.

He also suggested that the committee hold off on filling three long-standing board vacancies at the SABC until issues at the broadcaster were "better understood".

Van Damme has suggested the committee also hold off on processing the controversial Broadcasting Amendment Bill, part of which calls for the size of the SABC board to be reduced, until the hearing is conducted. — The Times