Smaller parties lay down the law: No coalitions unless e-tolls scrapped

The smaller political parties are flexing their muscles as kingmakers and are laying down their terms for entering coalitions with either the ANC or DA to run the country's hung metros and other municipalities.

A meeting of senior representatives of the UDM, EFF, COPE and the United Front has resulted in the publication of a list of points considered by the parties as non-negotiable in coalition discussions.

These include service delivery, budget reviews and constitutional reform.

The publication of the "collective view", as it is known, follows hints by DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Solly Msimang that negotiations on forming a coalition to govern the capital might be extended to talks on a national agreement that would also create coalition governments in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Neither the DA nor the ANC has sufficient votes to govern alone in Tshwane, Johannesburg or Ekurhuleni.

The DA has said that it has begun negotiations with other parties.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who yesterday released the parties' collective view, said they now spoke with one voice.

"In terms of long-term issues, such as constitutional reform, like the land question, property ownership, nationalisation and party funding legislation, the ANC and DA must commit themselves to time frames."

He said the parties believed that the success of South Africa required a commitment by all political parties to government through coalitions.

"We will engage in discussion that will advance the interests of all citizens," Holomisa said.

Those with whom the smaller parties would consider forming a coalition would have to agree on, among other things:

The provision of clean water, especially in rural areas;

The speedy provision of quality shelter;

The electrification of all rural areas;

Improved waste management;

An end to e-tolls;

The prioritisation and formalisation of early childhood development programmes;

The creation of sustainable jobs; and

The removal of President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

Holomisa said the group had agreed that municipal budgets must be reviewed as a matter of urgency to ensure maximum resources for their priority demands.

He said the group had called for the downsizing of mayoral executive committees.

"Any co-operation will require strong commitments to put communities first." — The Times