Focus on racist speech avoids SA's real race issues

If governments want to duck an issue, they usually appoint a commission of inquiry. Sometimes, passing a law can achieve the same result.

In response to racist rants that claim the attention of the tweeting classes, the government has moved to show that it takes racism seriously by proposing a law to ban hate speech.

But this shows that it is ducking the issue. It targets a sideshow, while ignoring the real action. Anger at estate agents, pastors and guesthouse owners who show contempt for the vast majority of South Africans is usually seen as a sign that we are tackling racism. But it could also divert attention from far more serious racial bias.

As this column and others have pointed out, the Penny Sparrows and Andre Slades are only symptoms of a much deeper problem: that two decades after the end of apartheid, the racial pecking orders of the past still live among us and that most of those who keep them alive would be horrified to be compared with the Neanderthals who proudly display their racial biases.

The racism the country needs to tackle urgently is not that of the obvious bigots — it is the survival, in many of the places where South Africans work or gain knowledge or exchange ideas, of attitudes and ways of doing things that still relegate black people to a back seat.

Often they appear natural and fair because we have become so used to them that we rarely if ever think to challenge them. It is this racism, not the tweets of loud bigots, that holds the country and most of its people back.

If we were serious about racism, we would be talking about why black graduates still find it harder to get a job than whites with the same qualification, or why black people are often shunted into management jobs in which they deal with other black people rather than those in which they make decisions. We would be asking why the education system and national debate often assumes that the thoughts, writings and habits of Europeans and white North Americans are worthwhile, but those of Africans and Asians are not, or why racial biases persist in some sports. We would acknowledge that our failure to tackle racial divisions is still a far greater barrier to reaching our economic and social potential than the policies that we so hotly debate.

Anger at obvious bigotry might help to do that and at times it does when people use the incidents to point to the deeper problem. But mostly, it makes it more difficult to deal with racism by reducing a failure to create a level playing field for everyone, to the prejudices of a few oddballs. And so the anger, instead of making life more difficult for racism, gives much of it a free pass.

The planned law is the sort of "solution" that this fixation with symptoms produces. It may rid us of the bigotry that inflames passions on social media, but it will do nothing to tackle the racism that really matters. We need a national conversation that acknowledges our failure to deal with race and begins to find ways of correcting this. Passing a law does not take us nearer to that discussion — it distracts us from it.

While tackling the problem is everyone’s job, the government must take special blame because tackling racism is meant to be its core goal; voters elected it because it promised to dismantle race privilege.

History may find that the key weakness of the first majority government was its failure to offer a workable strategy for negotiating racial change. It spent most of its time trying to fit black people into the society that the minority built rather than starting a discussion on how to build one in which race does not bestow privilege.

This is why the proposed law seems designed to make the problem go away, not to tackle it. Negotiating a way out of racism is difficult and risky. It may need tough bargaining and creative solutions. A law that targets a small band of obvious racists is the easy option. It enables the government to seem to be dealing with a problem it continues to avoid. Despite all the attempts to wish it away, racism remains this country’s most serious problem. It needs a serious response; instead, we are offered a symptom dressed up as a cure.

Friedman is director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy

This article first appeared in Business Day