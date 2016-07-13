ANC, EFF and DA have no bottom line

On Monday I published an essay on the 2006 negotiations for the City of Cape Town. Two weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions, tension, uncertainty and political intrigue resulted in a fragile seven-party coalition and the election of Helen Zille as Cape Town mayor. It is worth reading as the background to this piece.

In it, Ryan Coetzee, then-CEO of the DA, and Patricia de Lille, then-leader of the Independent Democrats (ID), offered a number of contemporary insights on political negotiations and the pursuit of power. This analysis attempts to take the insights they offer and to apply them to the big three political parties in 2016 — the ANC, DA and EFF — given the possibility that, once again, they may be presented with the opportunity to negotiate a coalition government in a number of metros on August 3.

Essentially, the following key points about negotiating can be distilled from the piece:

• A party should have a clear idea what its bottom line is; that is, what it is absolutely not willing to indulge for the sake of power;

• A party should then have the courage and conviction to walk away from a negotiation if its bottom line is not met;

• Ideally, those who negotiate on behalf of a party should not be the same people as those who stand to benefit from whatever arrangement results;

• While it is not possible to conduct a negotiation in public, a party should explain to voters whether or not it is willing to engage in negotiations in the first place and, importantly, if it is, to provide a reason why;

• If a party is to enter a coalition, it must look beyond positions and to the long-term compatibility with whatever party it enters into an arrangement with, in terms of principles, values and policy.

• In turn, a party should attempt to see any negotiation from the other side’s perspective and, without compromising its bottom line, seek to accommodate the position of any potential partner.

• If a party is to agree on a coalition, it must have a leader or leaders able to manage the complex relationships and compromises that will inevitably flow from it.

These points constitute the more explicit advice to be drawn from the piece, while there are some implicit lessons there too. Weighing up how each party fares against them is a difficult exercise, mainly because for different reasons each party has been so coy in stating where it stands exactly.

The EFF, for example, said in October last year: "We have long said that we are willing to work with anyone on the basis of an agreement based on annual targets." However, in July this year, EFF leader Julius Malema said: "We will not go into a coalition with the ANC because we will be undermining our people."

As the party’s position has evolved, it has emphasised a particular kind of potential relationship, what it has termed "coalitions of a special type". Under such an arrangement, it says it might assist the majority party by voting it into government but then relinquish all its right and assume the mantle of opposition.

"It means that party will be given the positions of mayor, the deputy mayor, the speaker. We hand over all the rights and become an opposition there so that the voters can speak to you when you fail to deliver services," EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said in May this year.

In turn, the EFF might request that party vote for it in another contested municipality or metro elsewhere so that the EFF might govern outright.

But Malema has added another element to the mix. Where the ANC gets below 50%, he has also stated: "The opposition parties must choose the best cadre from all the mayoral candidates of those parties‚ even if‚ for example‚ the UDM (United Democratic Movement) got the lowest votes‚ the best policy should be to let the best man or woman to do the job."

Thus, the EFF might well agree to vote for the majority party only if the mayoral candidate from another, smaller party takes the mayoralty.

So, basically, the EFF is all over the place and quite what its final position might be is anyone’s guess. It doesn’t seem to have the faintest idea itself, outside of a general preference for the opposition and not the ANC, although even on that front it has been contradictory.

Similarly, the DA has been clear and obscure. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in October last year his party would require any potential partner to share four basic requirements: a commitment to constitutionalism; a free market economy; absolute nonracialism; and professionalism of the state. That would seem to preclude the EFF, certainly with regards to a commitment to the free market economy. But the DA refuses to rule them out. So the four basic requirements do not appear to be immutable but rather moving targets.

Since last year, the DA has stressed time and time again that it will not make any specific statement on coalitions, as its primary goal remains outright victory, which would negate the need for these kinds of discussions.

The ANC has, perhaps, been the clearest cut. It has now, on several occasions, much like the DA more recently, stated that it will discuss them only if necessary. However, that position means, just like the EFF and DA, its principled position is next to impossible to determine. That virtually all options are on the table was illustrated this week when ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile said: "If we don’t have the numbers we will be forced to do it. It’s almost like a forced marriage, you end up having no choice but to hug the hyena to cross the river" — a veiled reference to the EFF.

The consequence of all of this is that, for all three big parties, it is not possible yet to determine their bottom line. Which leaves only one real alternative: power. That is problematic, because power for its own sake is a recipe for much unhappiness. In turn, it means no party seems prepared to offer its electorate a justification for whether or not it will enter coalition negotiations. The downside of this is that, without saying anything before votes are cast, none has a general mandate from their voters when they decide how or indeed whom to talk to. All three are asking for a great deal of trust, which can be incredibly risky.

On both these fronts, in 2006, the ID paid a heavy price for allowing its bottom line to be swayed by patronage and power, rather than principle. Not that it had no principled position, only it appeared subservient to the more lucrative deal.

The other thing the Cape Town story illustrates is how important the right kind of leader is. Coalitions are all about relationships and being able to manage them is critical to the effectiveness of any coalition government.

Here, too, there are challenges. For the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay, one of the most closely contested metros, the party’s mayoral candidate Athol Trollip does not have the best history when it comes to managing disagreement. As parliamentary leader, his caucus was fundamentally divided for the duration of his two-and-a-half year tenure. That was not necessarily his fault, but he failed to solve the problem or unite the caucus behind him and as a result lost out to Lindiwe Mazibuko when the caucus mid-term elections came round.

Trollip poses another potential problem. He is a powerful and influential figure in the party (he also serves as the chairman of its federal congress) and whether he elects to excuse himself from any potential negotiation is questionable. Indeed, should he choose not to, it is doubtful there is anyone with enough gravitas or deferential authority inside the party able to persuade him otherwise. None of the advice provided by Coetzee and De Lille is set in stone but there appears much wisdom in the suggestion that any person with a personal vested interest in the outcome of a negotiation should stand aside.

Again, the story of the ID would seem to hold a number of important lessons on this front. The DA can do little about its leader in the metro now but personality and political disposition are important to take into account when negotiating terms and conditions.

Finally, there are the values, principles and policies of any potential coalition partner. The DA managed Cape Town because, as Coetzee says: "We got the mayor and we got the money." But it did have to relinquish other key positions — the speaker and deputy mayor, for example. The EFF and DA have much to consider on this front, should it ever come to that.

The Freedom Front Plus got the speaker position in 2006 but served more to complement rather than combat the DA’s general agenda. In the hands of the EFF, the very same position could become the touchstone for much conflict; for the speaker is able to determine the order and priority of all business before a legislature and, given the profound differences in DA and EFF policy, a legislative agenda dominated by EFF proposals, even from the opposition benches, could reduce any council to a battleground. The national parliament suggests no less.

Coalitions and coalition negotiations are the ultimate contestation between pragmatism and principle, and between compromise and conviction. The issues play themselves out on paper but also in the personalities of those involved and the politics of the parties concerned. In the DA, EFF and ANC — three distant points of a triangle with little in common and much in profound difference — there exists the potential for some very complex scenarios.

Sooner or later each party is going to have to work out what their bottom lines are. Ideally, in general terms, they should do so before the election and take their voters into their confidence, at least in broad principled terms. Besides, they are going to have to do so at some point anyway. If they don’t, you can be sure only one outcome matters — power. Add that into the equation and things can get very messy, very quickly.

This article first appeared in Business Day