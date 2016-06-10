Why Gupta minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, makes me chuckle

I don't mean to sound superior, but I had to chuckle at Business Day’s lead story on Monday. A perfectly sound piece of reporting, of course.

It said Enoch Godongwana, head of the governing ANC’s economic transformation committee, believed the mining industry and the mining minister, Gupta-controlled Mosebenzi Zwane, were poised to negotiate rather than continue legal action over the future of the Mining Charter.

The Chamber of Mines has initiated court action and Zwane, having said he wanted to talk more, seems swiftly to have changed his mind and before Monday’s story appeared had been threatening to go ahead and bring a renewed Mining Charter into law, making clear that the 26% "target" was in fact a floor in perpetuity.

What amused me is that it is so obvious what the political posing hides. The ANC has read the tea leaves and is horrified. Zwane is, to put it politely, not smart. Just last week, he was threatening to start a state-owned bank to help the Guptas pay their staff. But he stands astride what is still the single biggest industrial sector in the economy, and Godongwana and his colleagues must be alive to the threat he poses.

For a start, it seems obvious that the courts would side with the mining industry if they were forced to. Being forced to constantly top up your 26% pool yourself, forever, while black shareholders do as they please, is probably unconstitutional, no matter what the history of the mining industry may be. In a normal market, shareholders making merry is exactly what they should do, but the Mining Charter is a deliberate attempt to limit the market. Hence the current mess.

It is not redress. It is really poor policy designed to show muscle where none may be necessary. Godongwana told Business Day that even if the courts did side with the industry, the next logical step would be that legislators would simply change the law so it guaranteed the desired outcome. I cannot imagine what such a law would look like and pass constitutional muster at the same time. It’s a pretty lame threat.

So, the ANC wants this thing out of court as soon as possible, and back where it can control things a bit more — at the negotiating table.

That’s not at all unreasonable. But even if conducted in the right spirit, this is still the nearest thing to a problem without a solution that I can think of in SA today.

My one contribution would be that those black shareholders who buy or who have their shareholdings financed by the vendor in order to be counted in the 26% should, when they decide to sell, be themselves obliged to sell only to black shareholders. And, of course, no fronting. There is probably some ghastly injustice buried somewhere in that proposal, but I can’t see it. It is not as if the black mining shareholders are babies, and there has been a lot of free money thrown around by the industry.

Getting minerals policy right is going to be a key factor in whether we are able not only to settle down amid some policy certainty at last, and get some investment back into mining. It is also one of the critical elements of maintaining our investment status as a sovereign borrower. The big rating agencies all see minerals policy stability as a vital ingredient in our economic recovery, whenever that might be.

Almost everyone involved in the mining industry is by now well aware of the burdens of its past and the need to transform. But you cannot constantly be creating new capital to give away to new shareholders without it pressing on your performance as an industry.

I think the ANC recognises that. Godongwana was coy with the newspaper. The two sides, he intimated, were "poised" to agree to negotiate.

What he means is that he gave both sides an ANC national executive committee resolution calling for negotiation and left it with them with the unmistakable request to get a deal done. The industry, its economic woes aside, is in a stronger political position now than it has been for ages. This moment is theirs to cock up.

This article first appeared in Business Day

