The hate speech case involving retired estate agent Penny Sparrow is going on without her.

Sparrow‚ who caused a stir on social media after making racist remarks‚ was a no-show at the Equality Court in Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

Sparrow was supposed to appear in the Equality Court for hate speech after calling black people “monkeys” in a Facebook rant in January‚ but went to ground immediately after a social media storm over her racist remarks.

Instead her daughter told the court that she could not be present in court because she feared for her life.

Charmaine Cowie told Judge Irfaan Khalil that her mother was sick and had diabetes.

Khalil said that proceedings would continue in Sparrow's absence. He said he was not satisfied that compelling reasons had been put to court for a postponement.

Advocate Denzil Potgieter‚ representing the African National Congress (ANC)‚ said January 3 had been a low point in race relations in South Africa.

He said Sparrow's comments were hurtful‚ evoked rage and made one feel despondent.

“Not surprised that this thing went viral on social media. No right person calls black people monkeys‚” he said.

Cowie told the court that her mother was a pensioner who is divorced and now officially homeless.

Judgement will be delivered shortly.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe wanted Sparrow to face the Equality Court.

He is asking the court to rule that the post was racist and propagated hate by dehumanising black people‚ and hopes the court will fine her R200 000 to be paid to a charity supporting non-racialism.