Malema wants to use 'old white men' to help rebuild SA

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said white supremacy is a system that positioned whites as superior and blacks as inferior and must be crushed.

Malema was the last speaker in the line-up at the Daily Maverick's The Gathering in Midrand on Friday.

He said the time for white supremacy was over.

"There is nothing wrong with crushing white supremacy. It is wrong to think you're superior to others on the basis of the colour of your skin ... and what perpetuates that is the economic exclusion of our people.”

Malema's comments come after he encouraged white people to plough back their experience to black people who don't have the necessary experience.

"If we can't find the necessary skill‚ let's go and fetch the old man. ‘Old man‚ you are coming to mentor this young one to produce the best product' to build a better South Africa‚" said Malema to applause.

The EFF leader said his party did not want to replace white supremacy with black supremacy.

"The defeating of white supremacy and dominance is not hatred for white people. When I say I hate white supremacy‚ I don't say I hate white people. This is their own home [country]. They have a role to play but they must agree that there must be a deliberate programme to empower black people the same way there was a deliberate programme to empower white people‚" said Malema.

When moderator Ranjeni Munusamy asked Malema whether saying "crush white dominance" would be misinterpreted by his supporters‚ the red berets leader lashed out at her.

"You think black people are gullible‚ you think they are fools‚ you think they are empty heads‚ that how you view black people. It is wrong." – TMG Digital