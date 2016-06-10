PICTURE: TWITTER

The people of Sandton should tell the government the money for bicycle lanes should be used for providing water‚ clinics and electricity in townships such as Alexandra‚ Economic Freedom Front leader Julius Malema said on Friday.

Speaking at a political debate in Midrand‚ Johannesburg‚ Malema said his party would prioritise basic needs as promised to voters in the party’s manifesto ahead of the August 3 local government elections.

"We are taking the bicycle lanes; we are going to give the people of Alexandra water‚ the money is there … I want the white people of Sandton to fight and say ‘this government is taking away from us’. That anger is going to draw them into meetings and then I can come and address them‚" Malema said.

The EFF leader said rich people demand such things as bicycle lanes‚ even when there is no cycling culture‚ because they are the ones who pay higher rates and taxes.

"You just want things to happen in your area because you are paying but there is a huge constituency of people without water and electricity. You must be ashamed that you want bicycle lanes when there are people without flushing toilets‚" Malema said.

He also lambasted the ANC for building RDP houses with no proper toilets. "No dignity has been restored through giving people houses which are not in good condition‚ first‚ and second‚ they don’t have a flushing toilet." — TMG Digital