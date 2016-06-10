Hlaudi Motsoeneng: A conspiracy theorist raging against the machine

PICTURE: JAMES OATWAY

Welcome to Tweet of the Week. Every Friday I will use this column to hand out an award to one person who has tweeted something of significance. There are no strict rules, only that the tweet in question must offer an important insight, define a debate (notorious or otherwise) or mark an occasion.

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to @TVwithThinus for:

“When I listened through it, its like a never-ending stream of madness and insane sentences. Like Donald Trump."

Profile: Thinus Ferreria describes himself as "an independent TV critic, writer and journalist". His Twitter account focuses on television in SA, which he follows closely. He provides helpful descriptions of key events, often in real time, including key quotes. He also edits a blog, TV with Thinus, in which he elaborates on many of his tweets. He has about 2 000 followers on Twitter.

Citation: Over the past week, propelled by what Ferreria describes as a series of Trump-like statements, SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been at the receiving end of intensely hostile criticism, much of it grounded in what rational people call "facts". And, much like Donald Trump, in the face of reason or evidence that suggest a problem with his various lunacies, he stubbornly doubles down regardless.

Motsoeneng in an argument, if it can be called that, is sort of like listening to a conspiracy theorist raging against the machine, from his soapbox on a street corner; or, at least, to a broken recording of his last rant.

Again and again he restates his bottom line, with little or no attempt to address any counterfactual put to him, no matter how sane or salient. There is, of course, the gratuitous insult thrown into the mix and the manufactured accolades he awards himself along the way, but they are all tied together by little more than endless repetition. If it’s actual reasoning you are after, you will be disappointed, it’s just not in his repertoire.

In all likelihood, it’s just not something he is capable of. For that you can hardly blame him. One should look rather to the powers that be, which found him wandering the night, blathering on about alien invaders and whispered in his ear that his views are deserving of a far greater audience, before helpfully elevating him onto the rickety stage from which he now confidently delivers an endless stream of bullshit.

In this way, Ferreria is absolutely correct: Motsoeneng is eerily similar to Donald Trump.

What is it about the two that make them seemingly immune to rationality? As a political commodity, it’s a characteristic as precious as gold dust. Public debate, such as it is, relies on a pretence — that, ultimately, rational thought will be the final arbiter.

If you can bypass that requirement or, at least, render it null and void in the face of some or other captivating fantasy, well, what is the point of any argument in the first place? The person with the most vivid imagination wins by default. Rationality begets consequences, for bad ideas are revealed as such; imagination begets more imagination, for no bad idea cannot be explained away by another.

Not that Motsoeneng sets the world ablaze in this regard. His imagination is about as fertile as a field sown with salt. But he does have patriotism going for him though, the last vestige of the scoundrel. The idea, warped and weather-beaten, can still pull a crowd in SA and it rolls off his tongue like barbed wire. Trump makes use of it too. Trump’s slogan, "Make America great again" is infused with patriotism. It works like a charm on the other side of the North Atlantic.

His policy proposals — often a euphemism for science fiction — likewise speak to or aim to engender a sense of national pride: a wall to keep Mexicans out, paid for by Mexicans no less, a xenophobe’s dream. Trump certainly has that over Motsoeneng, he can pull ideas out of his head Hollywood scriptwriters would pay good money for. Not so much Motsoeneng. His ideas are about as lateral as an Excel spreadsheet. But he gets the general idea.

Through the river of his madness, patriotism runs.

"Good news", whatever that is, is presented as ostensible evidence of our progress and democratic health, to be encouraged and celebrated. Crime should not be reported on, for fear the youth should seek to emulate it. Likewise violent protest; the cameras might entice those with a match in hand to strike it on fire.

Always, he has our best interests at heart or what he thinks are our best interests. He often evokes parenthood as a metaphor to justify his attitude, asking of his critics, "What kind of a parent are you?" No doubt he sees himself as some kind of father figure. That he is one more in the vein of Darth Vader than Gandhi seems lost on him. All the outrage he generates must cut him deeply. The children aren’t listening.

Trump certainly couldn’t give a toss. He has a hide made of titanium. But Motsoeneng seems a little more fragile. He abandoned an SAfm interview this week in the face of a relentless assault from callers on his character and decision-making. When he received a similar verbal beating from callers on Lotus FM a week or two ago, he huffed and puffed and suggested they were all recalcitrant in some way. He loves Afrikaans music, he said, they should also learn to.

Trump has a sense of pride, to be sure. It’s going to be a long time before a candidate again defends the size of their penis during a presidential debate. And he gets mighty uppity if you describe his hands as small. But he wears it all on his sleeve. His insecurities writ large. It’s part of the show. Motsoeneng seems to retreat to some private safe space, where he can regroup. Nevertheless, in the final analysis, they are both completely and utterly stubborn, far beyond the point of mere obstinacy. Motsoeneng might regroup, but only to wade forth again, arms flailing, legs kicking and mouth moving. Not so much a frog in a blender as a Thesaurus.

The result is gobbledegook. Like Trump’s wall, he can provide no evidence for the claims he makes. He doesn’t even try. Just babble. One crime expert, on an eNCA story, says there is no evidence criminals mention TV coverage as a motivational impulse to steal or harm. Even if there was, the news is hardly sensationalist in the way he suggests. There are a thousand TV series and movies that do a far better job of that. But they are not on his radar. Just like logic or consistency. It is tuned only to beep when it detects his ego is under threat, and only then are the missiles launched.

The ANC, which has bestowed on SA in recent times a plethora of these kinds of tin-pot dictators, has carefully engendered an environment in which irrationality rules the roost. Trump would love it here. Big man syndrome is rife. Ironically, one of the first things he would do is eat Motsoeneng for lunch. Trump might deal in fantasy but as part of his brand there is excellence. He can make things work, he claims. On that front, Motsoeneng just doesn’t cut the mustard; he’d be replaced quickly by a far more efficient, useful idiot.

That’s the thing about SA, our tin-pot dictators are not just dangerous, they are generally incompetent too. Trump might reduce America to a basket case, but he suggests he’d hire the best people to help him do it.

The last few weeks have seen Motsoeneng ban coverage of protests, discontinue The Editors, ban the reading of newspaper headlines, mull over the possibility of an SABC uniform (every dictator must have their army, and armies need uniforms), declare his disregard for "scientific evidence", and suggest reading is not a kind of thinking. In between, one report has it that the SABC has developed a new "blacklist" of commentators barred from news coverage. Oh, and there’s his praise song, of which he says, "We need to sing one song at the SABC and that song should be sung by everybody.…"

He is hard at work, is Motsoeneng, banging away at his anvil of authoritarianism. It’s a grotesque piece of art he is fashioning. There is much humour to be found in Motsoeneng’s madness, but to dismiss it as that alone is a serious mistake. Just as with Trump. Beneath the bluster there lurks something far more ominous; a nasty set of inclinations towards control and democratic decay. And they are everywhere these days, a rotting infestation.

There are two fundamental differences between Trump and Motsoeneng. The first is Trump is seeking formal power; Motsoeneng has it already. The second is that the president is an elected position; Motsoeneng was appointed. But is that really a difference in SA?

President Jacob Zuma thinks Africa is the world’s biggest continent. Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti thinks the Great Wall of China, "was built in 10 months". ANC MP Bongani Mkongi this year suggested protesters "must burn to death".

If the pretence is that, ultimately, rationality prescribes public debate, the reality is that in SA irrationality has long since knocked its counterpart off its perch. And it has been repeatedly endorsed in election after election. The debates we have are entirely determined by irrationality, and only on its terms. Hlaudi Motsoeneng is the product of this environment. He is no aberration, just the phenomenon taken to its ultimate conclusion. It’s a cuckoo’s nest and no one is flying anywhere.

Even the old school seems to be onto the problem. None other than Joel Netshitenzhe himself recently wrote that "a few individuals in the liberation movement either do not have any — or lose all — sense of compunction or shame, reflecting what are essentially psychopathic tendencies." Now there’s a quote to take to the bank.

At the end of Seven, the ultimate depressives movie, the villain — a deranged sociopath who violently murders seven people in seven days — triumphs over his would-be captors by drawing them into his world and inducing them to complete his plan. If Voltaire’s Candide was the destruction of optimism, this is the modern day confirmation that pessimism now holds sway. The movie is admirably unrelenting in its cynicism.

It offers only one glimmer of hope, albeit qualified. Morgan Freeman’s character says in a final voice-over, "Ernest Hemingway once wrote, ‘The world is a fine place and worth fighting for.’ I agree with the second part."

Motsoeneng would have you believe the world a fine place. Only he is fighting to ensure you believe that, and not for it. Confuse the two peril.

One thing is for sure, whether the word is a fine place or not, that is your determination to make, not his, and he is steadily, systematically reducing your ability to arrive at a conclusion either way. And that right is worth fighting for. America will soon decide if Trump’s particular brand of irrationality is what it wants. We have a harder fight on our hands because the gates have already been opened. Closing them requires a lot more resolve.

This article first appeared in Business Day

Recommended for you: Why Gupta minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, makes me chuckle | PETER BRUCE