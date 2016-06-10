ANC government neglects universities because it fears them

That we do not learn from the past is among the oldest and truest of clichés. But that SA’s democratic government does not learn from the mistakes of its apartheid predecessor gives the cliché a new twist.

I am talking about tertiary education. What the government is doing to universities is so strikingly redolent of the mistakes of the high apartheid era, it is a wonder that those who exercise power today cannot see in whose footsteps they are walking.

"They were third-rate institutions," the historian, Saul Dubow, writes in his recent book, Apartheid, "not least because they were controlled and largely staffed by Broederbond-approved graduates of the Afrikaans universities…." For a generation of black students, university thus became an emblem of their racial subordination.

"In the early 1970s," Dubow continues, "it was from within these most unloved apartheid institutions that fundamental new challenges to white hegemony emerged."

Dubow is talking of the 1970s’ Black Consciousness Movement, from which today’s generation of student activists takes much of its inspiration.

The current government is not, of course, building ethnic universities in the bush. But it is vastly expanding university recruitment, while simultaneously starving universities of funding. Since the end of apartheid, university student numbers have doubled, while per capita spending on tertiary education has dropped by 30%. On average, countries across the world spend 20% of their education budgets on tertiary institutions; in SA, the figure is 12%. The result is a situation strangely reminiscent of the 1970s. Tens of thousands of people are each year entering a university system increasingly starved of resources. Universities are institutions of upward mobility par excellence, the sites at which hopes and dreams are meant to come true. They are the last institution an incumbent government would want to become reservoirs of frustration and disappointment.

That is what they are fast becoming. Government policy has made of SA’s universities a permanent site for the manufacture of discontent, which is precisely what happened to the apartheid regime in the early 1970s. One would think it an error too dangerous ever to repeat.

The student movement born last year following the toppling of a statue and a protest against fee increases has thus far proved to be unimpressive.

Instead of reaching out to urban youth and workers, it speaks a language too abstruse for outsiders to understand. And, its capacity to fight with itself seems at the moment unbounded.

But the thing about student movements is that they are fed each year with fresh blood, and are thus injected continually with new imaginations and new bouts of anger.

The point is that universities are primed to become zones of recurring instability. And it is amid a decline of substantive government assistance that university administrators are having to re-establish their institutions on new foundations, finding new sources of core funding and managing the considerable social tensions that they have come to host.

Why has the government allowed universities to become precarious? One possible answer lies in the politics of patronage. In a patrimonial system, those in power reward their clients; and their clients, in turn, renew their support. Universities are not the sorts of institutions that produce ready clients. They are, at their best, places from which criticism arises. Their spirit lends them to opposition, to contestation; they are the sorts of places that hone sharp tongues.

It is quite possible that the ANC government has neglected universities because it fears them. Why, after all, feed a beast that only talks back to you?

The problem, of course, is that a starved beast grows angry and unpredictable. And so the government has perhaps ended up creating the very animal it fears. If it wants to know how sharp the beast’s teeth might get, it need only ask those who governed apartheid SA.

Steinberg teaches African studies at Oxford University and is a visiting professor at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research

This article first appeared in Business Day