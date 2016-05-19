Middle class zombies no longer control the opposition discourse

It has become a conceit of the New Left to begin opinion pieces with a quotation from Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth.

This offers the writer the licence to suspend the rules and make utterances that shock and frighten.

But Fanon was not writing to shock and frighten the middle classes. He was writing to provide organisers of the disempowered with a framework, an understanding, a motivation for action.

In his preface to the edition of the book intended for the European market, Jean-Paul Sartre wrote a striking paragraph that I have turned over and over in the years since I read it.

For “Europeans” substitute “middle classes” to bring it into the South African context.

“Europeans, you must open this book and enter into it. After a few steps in the darkness you will see strangers gathered around a fire; come close, and listen, for they are talking of the destiny they will mete out to your trading centres and to the hired soldiers who defend them. They will see you, perhaps, but they will go on talking among themselves, without even lowering their voices. This indifference strikes home: their fathers, shadowy creatures, your creatures, were but dead souls; you it was who allowed them glimpses of light, to you only did they dare speak, and you did not bother to reply to such zombies. Their sons ignore you; a fire warms them and sheds light around them, and you have not lit it. Now, at a respectful distance, it is you who will feel furtive, night-bound and perished with cold. Turn and turn about; in these shadows from whence a new dawn will break, it is you who are the zombies.”

Indifference. At least with hatred and resentment you are in the spotlight, the subject of something.

But indifference? That drains the blood from your veins and leaves you loping about in the shadows.

Which brings me to Julius Malema and the EFF. Because you, the middle-class readers of comment — good people who lead exemplary lives, no doubt — need to grasp this simple fact if you wish to understand this political phenomenon: The insurgent New Left is indifferent to you and your middle-class concerns.

This is why your discomfort with a brawl in parliament, one in which bottles of water and miners’ helmets are thrown about, which is broadcast on CNN during Wolf Blitzer’s reporting on Hillary Clinton’s battle with Bernie Sanders, which is the internet video sensation of the day, is utterly irrelevant.

The New Left has its eye on the prize: the mobilisation of the disenchanted, unemployed, marginalised youth into a movement that enters the formal political arena and votes for his party.

In this Malema is unerring. He knows that he will not achieve his objective by petitioning the queen, to borrow from South Africa’s distant history. He will achieve his objective by shouting the loudest, by owning the social media space — and, by extension, the media space — and by demonstrating that he is a fighter at the barricades, pounding on the door of power.

Today the weapon is a miner’s helmet or a fire extinguisher through a pane of glass, tomorrow it might be the constitution, a club with which to batter a pusillanimous president, the day after the public protector, a torch with which to burn the fabric of the corrupt elite.

Fanon: “The starving peasant, outside the class system is the first among the exploited to discover that only violence pays. For him there is no compromise, no possible coming to terms; colonisation and decolonisation is simply a question of relative strength.”

The weapon doesn’t matter, as long as it speaks to those with no hope about the possibility of fighting back. And make no mistake, the constitution and the public protector will be cast aside when this movement gives birth to a new elite.

A new, more powerful weapon becomes available — state power. Already the outline can be seen through the smoke. When the red overalls take over, private enterprise will be fully subordinated to political control.

The economy — what is left of it after the gouging of the ANC years — will be upended in favour of five-year plans, all doomed to sink in the mire of financial lunacy.

The public discourse will be one of rhetoric and chauvinism.

Indifference to the middle class will finally come to an end as the state seeks a new enemy, one softened by years of irrelevance, one which will not fight back.

It goes without saying that such a political programme contains the seeds of its own destruction. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.