Mantashe defends Zuma and duck-sized horses

A live question and answer session on social media saw African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe fielding questions about corruption and President Jacob Zuma’s use of taxpayer cash at Nkandla.

Concern about perceived political wrangling involving Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan also featured‚ with GJ Kwena ‏@GeorgeJSekonya asking: “@GwedeMantashe1 #ANCLiveChat When are you recalling Zuma? Otherwise‚ why can't Pravin just apologize for whatever he's charged for?”

This comes amid reports that the Hawks want Gordhan to be prosecuted for “espionage” in a case related to the activities of the South African Revenue Service “rogue unit” established while he was the tax agency’s commissioner.

“Pravin is not charged and there are no grounds for recalling President Zuma. #ANCLiveChat‚” Mantashe @GwedeMantashe1 replied.

A racial slur was posted on Mantashe’s Twitter debate but this Twitter troll – who used the k-word and referred to savages - was quickly shut down by another Twitter user‚ who told the offender “crawl back where u came from”. The troll‚ meanwhile‚ has just 23 followers.

Mantashe got to see some goofy humour too.

Joe Roussos ‏@JoeRoussos posted: “Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck‚ or a hundred duck-sized horses?”

Mantashe responded: “@JoeRoussos u will get the answer from the bible. If 1 sheep disappears‚ you leave 99 & look for 1‚ they are complete when they are 100”.

But much of the engagement was about corruption and criticism of the president.

“ANC Manifesto says u will intensify fight against fraud&corruption. How can I take that serious when u defend Accused No1?”‚ Marc Wegerif ‏@MarcWegerif asked.

Mantashe stated: “We don't have an Accused Number 1. Fighting crime & corruption is not a narrative but action”.

He also stated: “We must have confidence in our courts when they give rulings” and reiterated that the ANC and the president was willing to abide by the court verdict on repaying some of the funds spent on his private homestead.

Mantashe put the onus on private individuals when he was asked: “What measures has the ANC put in place to tackle corruption of councillors in municipalities?” by Mbongiseni Nyathi ‏@Leezo60.

“Corruption must be tackled by communities. If a councillor is corrupt‚ every citizen can report that to law enforcement agencies‚” the ANC SG said.

This comment did not go down well on Twitter‚ with responses including:

“Shouldn't you start at the top? i.e. stop shielding Zuma from being prosecuted?” - Outside Founder ‏@Zanezinto

“Why don't u start setting an example 4 zuma to be tried by court of law whether is corrupt or not?” - Stugie Pitso ‏@6a36919a22f2466

“And then the ANC will protect that councillor. Sounds familiar doesn't it?!” - Felix ‏@sa_citizen_no1.

Mantashe also told ANC supporters they had a choice of voting in new leadership in 2017 when the party elections were held.





