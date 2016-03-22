Zapiro rejects Zuma attack on 'racist cartoonists'

President Jacob Zuma has sparked a fresh row with remarks that "some racists use art as a form of expression".

Zuma went on to warn against "subtle and disguised racism perpetuated through the stereotyping of individuals or groups of people in the media, through cartoons and satire".

Cartoonist Zapiro said that Zuma was reacting to criticism that hurt him. He told eNCA that he saw it as an attack on freedom of speech. "Hate crimes are clearly things which should be legislated against and there is no grey areas there. When it comes to hate speech - and the racism thing has been tagged in there - it's a very grey area."

Here are Zuma's remarks from the speech in full: "It is of critical importance to end the denial and the tendency to downplay accusations of racism and undertake defensive stances. We should also be aware of the fact that some racists use art as a form of expression. We should thus be alert to subtle and disguised racism perpetuated through the stereotyping of individuals or groups of people in the media, through cartoons and satire.

"The acceptance of the problem will lead to unity in finding solutions. And solutions must come from all sectors and individuals, and not government only.

"There is also a tendency to ridicule those who seek to expose racism or racial discrimination, as a form of defence by those who refuse to acknowledge the existence of racism, or who are racists themselves and want the status quo to remain."



