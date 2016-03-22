'Military' style robbery at Suzman foundation 'spells danger'

The well-orchestrated robbery at the Helen Suzman Foundation “spells danger” if it is linked to the organisation‘s recent court cases.

On Sunday afternoon the foundation‘s offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, were raided in what has been described as a “sophisticated” operation.

The foundation‘s Francis Antonie said two well-dressed men and a woman entered the premises, handcuffed the security guard at gun point before gaining access to offices using a master key. The woman ordered the men to remove computers and a printer.

The computers contained information related to recent court cases against the government. The most recent was the interdict sought in the Pretoria High Court to remove Hawks head Major-General Berning Ntlemeza.

This interdict‚ filed in conjunction with Freedom Under Law‚ challenged Ntlemeza‘s appointment. It said President Jacob Zuma appointed him “notwithstanding previous damning judicial findings impugning his integrity‚ honesty and fitness”.

Constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers said: “This was a severe infringement on the foundation‘s right to privacy. Hopefully, it‘s not connected [to the work it does]. If that‘s the case, then this spells serious danger. It‘s a serious threat to privacy and a direct attack on the constitution [because under the Bill of Rights everyone has the right to privacy].”

Antonie said the perpetrators knew what they were looking for.

“The printer contained information related to correspondence between the organisation and various government officials, civil servants and others. There may or may not be a connection [to the court cases]. Until the investigation is complete we can only speculate,” he said.

Freedom Under Law chairman Johann Kriegler said: “[From] the [level of] sophistication, co-ordination and military precision it seems the gang of robbers were not after goods for monetary value.

“The intention must have been to intimidate the organisation. There‘s no reason why a well-

established NGO should be targeted in such a callous manner. We are all the more determined to continue this case that we started.”

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela said the investigation was continuing and no arrests had been made. — Additional reporting by Graeme Hosken