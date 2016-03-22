Gordhan: It's not just one family — it's cronyism

THE SA Communist Party has attacked the Gupta family and accused it of funding factions in the ANC.

The party‘s deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, hit out at the Gupta brothers yesterday, accusing them of using the so-called “premier league” — three provincial premiers and others said to be supportive of the family — as their political spearhead in their bid to capture the ruling party.

Mapaila was speaking on the sidelines of the SA Clothing and Textile Workers‘ Union bargaining council hearing in Cape Town.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned against the country being “stolen”.

“It is time to wake up,” he said, “to wake up and be aware of what is unfolding around us, and make sure that we protect this movement (the ANC), and that we protect this government, and we protect our country — or suddenly we are going to realise that it was stolen while we were sleeping.

“No single family, or group of families, or group of individuals, must determine the fate of 55million people in South Africa,” Gordhan said on Sunday in Durban.

In a veiled reference to the Guptas‘ alleged attempts at “state capture”, and to allegations that the family had influenced the appointment of one or more cabinet ministers, Gordhan said: “What we are talking about is not one family; we are talking a phenomenon called ‘cronyism‘.”

Mapaila, in Cape Town, condemned “deepening factionalism” within the ANC.

“The ANC‘s national executive committee must distance itself from factions, including the so-called ‘premier league‘. It is now clear that this faction is a political front of the Guptas, using the ANC stage and platforms to do and defend wrong things.”

The premier league is allegedly led by North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Free State premier Ace Magashule and Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza. The men are alleged to have influenced the election of the presidents of the ANC youth and women‘s leagues, Collen Maine and Bathabile Dlamini, both of whom are seen as backers of President Jacob Zuma.

Mapaila‘s remarks were made amid a heightened debate on “state capture” by the Gupta family, who are close friends of Zuma and are in business with his son, Duduzane.

Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas last week confirmed that the family had offered to make him finance minister while Nhlanhla Nene was still in the post.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor alleged that the Guptas offered her the post of public enterprises minister on condition she assisted them in getting SAA to discontinue flights to India.

The revelations led the ANC‘s national executive committee to ask its officials, and the national working committee, at the weekend to gather information about the “allegations [of state capture] to enable the ANC to take appropriate action”.

The NEC, the party‘s highest decision-making body between national conferences, was expected to take harsh action against Zuma — party veterans had called for his removal — but it re-affirmed its confidence in him.