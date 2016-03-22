

The Bronkhorspruit farmer accused of seeking to incite the killing of black people will spend some time in police cells before a decision is made whether to grant him bail.

Leon Vincent du Plessis's bail application has been postponed to March 30th‚ which means he will spend the next eight nights - including the long weekend – in a cell.

His partner‚ who was in the gallery‚ cried when he was led back to the cells. This is his third week in police custody since being arrested at his farm outside Bronkhorspruit‚ 50km east of Pretoria.

Magistrate David Shikwambane blamed the manner in which du Plessis's advocate was conducting the application for the postponement.

“Advocate Le Roux‚ like I've indicated the pace and the speed with which the application will be dealt with depends on you and your approach.

“You're dealing with a bail application as though it's a trial‚” he said.

He said he would not be available tomorrow to preside over the application because he is working in other courts in the region.

Du Plessis's first bail application over two weeks ago was postponed because he wanted an Afrikaans-speaking interpreter present. Shikwambane postponed it last week because he needed to rush to the Ekangala Magistrate's Court.

He was arrested at his farm outside Bronkhorstspruit during a raid police conducted following a tip-off about his allegedly racist posts on Facebook.

Police apparently found firearms and 1300 rounds of ammunition‚ including deadly SSG live bullets‚ in his home.

He faces charges of inciting others to commit crimes‚ possession of explosives‚ possession of ammunition without having a licence and failure to lock firearms in a prescribed safe.

The charge sheet stated that Du Plessis "incited others on Facebook to commit violence or murder against black people".

He denies the charges. - TMG Digital