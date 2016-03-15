Politics

'Zuma was in another room when Guptas offered me a job as minister'

15 March 2016 - 17:58 TMG Digital

The Guptas' Saxonwold home, where Vytjie Mentor claims she was offered a ministerial job by the family

 

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has dropped a bombshell by saying that she was offered a job as minister of public enterprises on the condition that she dropped the SAA flight route to India to give it to them.

“I refused and so was never made a minister‚” she said.

“The president was in another room when they offered this to me (at the Gupta home) in Saxonwold (Johannesburg).”

She made the disclosure in conversation with DA member Johann Abrie on Facebook. Mentor was chairperson of the public enterprises portfolio committee.

Abrie said he had referred the conversation to Parliament.

She claims the offer was made when Barbara Hogan was removed as minister of public Enterprises.

The influential Gupta family, with its known links to President Jacob Zuma, have previously been linked to the appointment of Fikile Mbalula as sports minister and the infamous‚ short-lived tenure of Des van Rooyen as finance minister‚ as critics cry foul. — TMG Digital

