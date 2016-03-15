Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan

The Hawks have intensified their battle with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and accused him of being a liar.

As the war between the two over the alleged existence of a rogue South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation unit hots up‚ police fired the latest salvo on Tuesday.

In a strongly worded statement issued just hours ago‚ the Hawks said they had noted "with concerns" utterances made by Gordhan.

On Monday‚ Gordhan‚ speaking at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange‚ said that he and his lawyers had spent three hours going through emails in search of a "second letter" apparently sent by the Hawks which demands that he answer questions on the rogue unit.

The second letter was sent after he failed to answer 27 questions contained in an letter sent by the Hawks last month. Gordhan had been unable to answer the first letter as he was preparing for the Budget speech and then travelled overseas wooing international investors in the US and UK.

In an email sent today‚ the Hawks threw down the gauntlet to Gordhan.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "The Hawks do not engage people on public space but the Minister has left us no choice but to clear the air‚ set the record straight and restore public’s trust on us as an elite crime fighting unit".

"On 19 February the Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Mthandazo Ntlemeza sent a letter to Gordhan. The letter contained questions which the Minister had to answer on or before 16:00 on 1 March‚ so we could continue with our investigations into the alleged rogue unit at SARS.

"The minister received the letter‚ but instead of providing us with answers‚ he sent us a written response via his legal representatives."

Mulaudzi added that in Gordhan's lawyers' letter‚ the minister requested more time to answer questions.

"By the time he received the questions he was busy preparing the budget speech. The letter from his attorney was received by this office on 1 March‚ approximately an hour before his deadline.

"In his attorney's letter‚ the minister did not mention how much time he needed to answer the questions‚ and as a result another letter was written to his attorneys on 3 March."

He said the letter was received‚ stamped and the acknowledgement of receipt was signed at the reception desk of Gordhan's attorneys.

"We find it very disturbing when the minister is adamant that he never saw a letter with 14 March as his 'second' deadline to answer questions.

"This office also received a letter from his attorneys dated 7 March‚ acknowledging the receipt of our letter with the 14 March as his new deadline. The letter also stated that the minister had left the country to the US and the UK‚ saying the 'imposed deadline of 14 March was not achievable and that the minister would be able to respond as soon as he returned from overseas'.

"We would also like to mention that the minister‚ through the letter from his attorneys‚ questioned the authority of Ntlemeza and was referred to the powers of the Hawks in the South African Police Service Act."

He said that as for the minister's suggestion that the Hawks leaked the letters and should call a press conference and talk about the matter at hand‚ they would like to set the record straight as well‚ that "had the minister‚ like any law-abiding citizen‚ complied with our letter and provided answers‚ we would not be where we are today".

"This is neither a 'talk-show nor a soapie'. We are mandated to investigate without fear‚ favour or prejudice and there is nowhere in the constitution wherein calling a press conference has been mentioned as another means of conducting investigations.

"The minister‚ for whatever reasons‚ has failed to meet the 'second' deadline for answering questions and our legal team are forging a way forward which will see the Hawks exercising our constitutional powers.

"The investigations will not be stalled by an individual who refuses to comply with the authorities and demand a preferential treatment."

Attempts to reach Gordhan for comment failed‚ with an assistant saying that he was in a parliamentary plenary and would respond later.

Mulaudzi was unavailable for comment on whether the Hawks were planning on taking any action against Gordhan.

The Times






