Eastern Cape ANC urges Zuma to cut ties with Guptas

President Jacob Zuma was confronted about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family at the Eastern Cape provincial ANC alliance summit at the weekend.

Zuma — accompanied by ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte — attended the meeting in East London.

The Gupta issue came up on Sunday, the same day the Sunday Times published a report about alleged attempts by the influential family to offer the finance minister’s position to Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

It was raised by ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member Phumelele Ndamase, who asked Zuma to explain why he was being linked to the Guptas and also to comment on how “these media reports are now compromising the ANC’s image” — according to a source, who was part of the meeting.

But it seems Ndamase’s question incensed Zuma’s supporters in the ANC Women’s League who quickly quizzed the newly appointed ANC MPL about his involvement in the so-called Bhisho sex-for-jobs scandal.

At least four other sources who were also part of the Sunday session confirmed that Ndamase had wanted a full explanation of how Zuma related to the Guptas.

In response, Zuma chronicled a story of how his “desperate” son, Duduzane — who is now a business partner of the Guptas — had struggled to secure a job as an IT intern because of his association with the then deputy president of the ANC.

“He told us that the Guptas came to his rescue and hired Duduzane. He painted a picture of a child who was very much in need to build his own career but doors were closed on him because he was a Zuma. And that the Guptas came to his rescue,” said another source.

This is the same story that Zuma keeps telling when confronted about his questionable relationship with the Gupta family — arguing that Duduzane was a genuine businessman who had worked his way up the ladder, but was targeted because he was the president’s son.

Zuma continues to deny that the Guptas control him and maintains that he has no business dealings with them, despite a number of instances which point to the family’s unbridled influence over his government.

Both the SACP’s Xolile Nqatha and ANC’s Oscar Mabuyane confirmed the discussions.

The SACP has now called for a policy to guide how families of politicians relate with business people.

“Once you take a responsibility to lead the people you can’t exercise your rights like all citizens. That decision poses limitations in itself. We are in agreement that we need to regulate that space,” Nqatha said.

“We remain concerned about this issue as a party because it does not help the standing of the movement going forward.”

The latest issue is that of Jonas. But the Guptas have denied offering the finance ministry to the former Eastern Cape economic development MEC.

Turning the focus on Ndamase, the women’s league told Zuma about how the ANC PEC had gone ahead with the swearing in Ndamase as an MPL despite an outcry over his implication in the jobs-for-sex scandal.

Addressing the matter at the meeting, the league’s provincial chairwoman Bukelwa Fanta said as women they felt betrayed by the party, which styled itself as a champion of women’s rights.

But other delegates at the summit came to Ndamase’s defence.

“What we had to explain to mam’uFanta was that, that report is preliminary and it will be unfair to discuss findings of a report which is still being investigated further,” said a senior Cosatu leader who attended the summit.

Neither Fanta nor Ndamase could be reached for comment as they were still in the meeting at the time of writing.

Sanco PEC member Mlandeli Gxaba confirmed that the Gupta discussion was held behind closed doors.

“All we are trying to do here is find each other as alliance partners. When comrades asked about the Gupta relations, they needed an explanation.

“Thanks to that question, we all know now how the President relates with the Guptas. It’s no secret,” said Gxaba.

