ANC: Zuma and Gupta scandals will not cost us votes

THE ANC‘s election machinery is stalling as troubles brought on by the Gupta family, tensions between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Hawks and President Jacob Zuma‘s image take centre stage.

But the ANC believes these issues are not enough to affect the party‘s performance in the impending local government elections.

The ruling party launched a series of business breakfasts with the media yesterday during which it will discuss issues of local government in the build-up to its manifesto launch next month.

While executive mayor of Tshwane Kgosientso Ramokgopa and Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe tried their best to detail progress made by the party in local government, burning problems in the ANC and the government took precedence.

Topping the list was the brawl between Gordhan and the Hawks.

This followed reports that the minister had been given until yesterday 4pm to answer 27 question about an alleged rogue unit in the SA Revenue Service which bugged the offices of NPA investigators who were probing former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the party was not happy with the recent developments.

“We are quite concerned that this continues to dominate the public space.

“The leaking of information between officials is quite unfortunate. Whoever is responsible for this must stop. It is neither in the interest of the minister nor the Hawks,” Kodwa said.

When that was out of the way, journalists turned to questions about the Gupta family‘s influence on the state.

Kodwa rejected views that the ANC or the government had been captured by the Guptas.

“We have said nobody can capture the state. The ANC also is a big organisation, nobody can capture it. But we are concerned about these reports.”

He reiterated that the party believed in Zuma‘s leadership.

“The president will still lead us to a successful local government election,” the spokesman said.

This article first appeared in The Times