What should Zuma say during #SONA2016? It's all in the constitution

PICTURE: ELMOND JIYANE

The state of the nation address is one of the highlights of the political calendar. The president, acting as head of the national executive, assembles parliamentarians, provincial premiers and members of the judiciary to spell out to them, and to the nation, the government’s plans for the year ahead.

Recent developments concerning the economy and our national finances make this year’s the most important since the dawn of the new order in 1994. The drought, the state of the international economy and the persistence of poverty, inequality, and unemployment and underemployment are all factors needing urgent attention if SA is to survive as a functioning constitutional democracy under the rule of law.

In his address last year, President Jacob Zuma said the economy "needs a major push forward" and he spelled out an action plan to "ignite growth and create jobs". This included resolving the energy challenge; revitalising agriculture and the agro-processing value chain; advancing the beneficiation of minerals; implementing the Industrial Policy Action Plan more effectively; encouraging private sector investment; "moderating" workplace conflict; unlocking the potential of small business, co-operatives, and township and rural enterprises; boosting state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the rollout of information and communications technology infrastructure, broadband, water, sanitation and transport infrastructure; and implementing Operation Phakisa to grow the "ocean economy" and other sectors.

In its January 8 statement of the national executive committee of the African National Congress, delivered by Zuma in Rustenburg with specific reference to local government, the party championed a "back to basics" approach based on five pillars: putting people first; ensuring delivery of basic services; good governance; sound financial management; and building strong institutions.

This was ostensibly aimed at ensuring political stability and good governance at municipal level, support for and monitoring of the work of municipalities, meaningful participation by the citizenry, the appointment of qualified and experienced officials, removing bottlenecks in the provision of housing, water and sanitation, and a "vigorous and targeted approach to fighting corruption and fraud".

It is critical that the plans and principles to which the president referred are translated into positive and constructive action in governance, not only at local government level, but in all spheres of government and in the SOE sector, too. Space precludes a detailed discussion of the challenges to progress that confront virtually every point made in the state of the nation address last year and this year’s January 8 statement.

The rand has plummeted to its weakest level. The drought, the state of the world economy and energy-supply issues in the country are combining to create a tsunami of economic misery that has to be tackled with all the skill and dedication that the public administration and the nation can muster. Ever lower growth forecasts are disastrous news for work-seekers. Official statistics reveal that the ranks of the unemployed have swollen by 1.4 million during the Zuma administrations, with about 774 more people joining the ranks of the jobless each day. A total of 8.4 million people are unemployed, a truly frightening and potentially overwhelming number.

The Constitution, with its justiciable Bill of Rights, provides a good deal of inspiration to those seeking a "back to basics" approach to the "major push forward" the South African economy still needs. Unerringly implementing the values and principles that ought to inform the conduct of the public administration would be a good start, which would lead to the immediate abandonment of cadre deployment in the public service.

Public procurement that is fair, equitable, competitive, cost-effective and transparent would transform the conduct of SOEs and public administration.

Constitutionally compliant treatment of what Zuma calls "the energy challenge" would lead to the immediate abandonment of the nuclear-build dream that has become an uncompetitive nightmare.

Keeping the values of accountability, openness and responsiveness at the forefront of economic decision-making would have a strong effect on loss-making SOEs, in particular South African Airways and the South African Post Office.

A truly "back to basics" administration would keep the notions of "human dignity, the achievement of equality and the advancement of human rights and freedoms" set out in section 1 of the Constitution at the forefront of policy making as it grapples with the challenges of turning the ship of state away from junk status and even possible failure.

Such an administration would take its obligations to "respect, protect, promote and fulfil" the rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights most seriously and would overhaul the basic education system urgently as a means of saving from unemployment the more than 700 000 students who drop out of school before even reaching matric each year.

The lot of the poor and informally housed could be improved and many jobs could be created by the implementation of an innovative and affordable plan to make shacks a thing of the past. Putting people to work on building renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind-based, which could supplement the Eskom grid in the short term, may render the hugely expensive nuclear-build programme redundant.

The revitalisation of agriculture has to take on board the fact that SA is a water-scarce country. Tunnel farming along the lines practised in the Middle East and southern Europe may be indicated.

Encouraging private sector investment is a matter of fostering trust in the leadership and confidence in the future of the economy. The "three ministers of finance in one week" debacle did nothing to advance point five of Zuma’s address of last year. Long before the debacle, two-thirds of those polled by Afrobarometer did not trust the president. That figure (66%) is up from 17% when he initially took office, and distrust of Zuma has in all probability increased since the debacle in December and the denialism that accompanied it. When it comes to encouraging private sector investment, it would appear that the president is a big part of the problem, not of its solution.

As for strong institutions and "a vigorous and targeted approach to fighting corruption and fraud", potent medicine is required. Accountability Now has long advocated the creation of an integrity commission: independent, specialised, properly trained and funded, with personnel who enjoy security of tenure. The time for talking the anti-corruption talk has long passed. Whether the current administration has the necessary political will to promote an integrity commission, we will all find out by the end of the state of the nation address.

Hoffman is a director of Accountability Now

This article first appeared in Business Day