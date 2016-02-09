The Guptas? They're just the tip of the iceberg

THE Guptas may be an important element of the state of the nation, but a decisive factor they are not. They are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our politics of patronage and corruption, and the possibility that parts of the state are being criminalised.

Even if all the allegations that are being levelled against the Guptas are true, the popular imagination is focusing on a very small part of the iceberg and its attention is being diverted from the big mass of ice hidden beneath the water.

The truth, however, lies in the difference between the convenience of selective perception and the inconvenience and sense of unease that come with pursuing uncomfortable truths.

Let me state upfront that there are times when there is a difference between what we aver and know and what can be proven incontrovertibly. Also, in the court of public opinion the truism that the absence of evidence does not always constitute evidence of absence is, depending on one’s vantage point, always true. In this column, I will refrain from supporting my averments with direct evidence for the sake of my wife and children. More important as a consideration in this regard, however, is my preference for a full set of toes and fingers.

As I have argued before, South African politics and our economy operate, in part, on the basis of deep-state projects and other nefarious political and economic activities that mimic the deep state.

In other words, it is still my contention that there is a confluence of pernicious political and economic interests that are a threat to the state, our democratic experiment and the quality of our democratic experience as citizens. These pernicious forces take the form and assume the content and character of a confluence of political, economic, intelligence and criminal interests.

When, at the national general council of the African National Congress (ANC) in October last year, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe spoke about how some ANC leaders had been captured by business and corporate interests, he was probably referring to nefarious activities that are partly modelled on deep-state projects. It is my contention, therefore, that the Guptas and their powerful allies inside the ANC are part of something similar.

What complicates matters in the case of the ANC is another confluence of factors — the enemy within and outside the ruling party. Those comrades in the ANC who, since 1994 or before the advent of democracy, have been renting out portions of state capacity, our national sovereignty and the ANC to the greediest bidder, are the enemy within. Those outside the ANC and the country who have been part of national and transnational networks of patronage, corruption, criminality and "policy-mandering", are the enemy outside the ANC.

The enemy within, that is forces of counterrevolution inside the ANC and the forces of buffoonery that act in their defence, have sold their souls, the party and country to the devil for less than 30 pieces of silver. The devil in a business suit usually colludes with Faustian elements in the ANC in its incarnation as rogue elements in business, the private sector and hidden policy communities. The devil in a business suit is the submerged part of our iceberg of patronage and corruption networks. It is a vampire that grows fat on the blood of compromised leaders in the ANC, civil society and opposition ranks.

Compared to these bloodsuckers, the Guptas are an emaciated mess of bones. What makes them look fat is their vulgar display of power and influence. But they are still the tip of the iceberg. It is because of ignorance, some form of intellectual indolence or dishonesty that they have become soft targets, when the problem of patronage and corruption networks is much bigger than their clumsy but profitable efforts.

If I am correct, why do we spend such an inordinate amount of time quarrelling with and about the Guptas?

Could it be that the complexion of big business and the private sector diverts our attention from the real challenge of the problematic relationship between money, crime and politics in SA? I suspect that this is the reason we speak truth to certain forms of power and not others. We can pretend to be speaking truth to power until we are blue in the face when we pillory the Guptas and the ANC.

The reality is that our "truth" is partial and partisan.

• Matshiqi is an independent political analyst

This article first appeared in Business Day