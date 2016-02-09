Politics

Malema rejects Zuma 'Mickey Mouse' deal at Constitutional Court

09 February 2016 - 13:50 PM Jamal Shenaaz

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief Julius Malema said he was marching to ensure Jacob Zuma should pay back the money‚ while the Democratic Alliance just wanted to take credit for taking the president to court.

Malema said all the party wanted was the president to be accountable.

"We don't have a problem with the man. We have a problem with people not complying with the Constitution " said Malema.

Malema said the party would not accept the “Mickey Mouse" deal Zuma put forward when he last week offered to pay back a portion on the money spent on upgrades to his Nkandla homestead. 

Malema says a victory in Constitutional Court will be dedicated to Mail & Guardian journalist Mandy Rossouw‚ who first wrote on the issue.

"Fighters‚ we must make sure we don't create unnecessary tension. "

Malema also returned to his attack on the Zuma-connected Gupta family.

"Guptas need to leave SA. There is nothing xenophobic about that‚” said Malema.

Malema said the Guptas have taken the EFF to court to ban them from speaking about them.

"We have a right as politicians to criticise anyone and no one will take away that right.”

- TMG Digital.

