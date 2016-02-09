Guptas file for interdict against Malema and EFF

The Gupta brothers and their businesses have filed an application in the Gauteng North High Court for an interdict against the Economic Freedom fighters to restrain its members from committing acts of violence against the company's shareholders‚ staff and property.

This follows the “get out Gupta” statements made by the EFF's leader Julius Malema and the Gauteng region of the party last week‚ which the brothers and their lawyers say “we have interpreted as an incitement to violence”.

The case is expected to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court today (Tuesday‚ 9 February 2016).

The plaintiffs are the CEO of Oakbay Investments‚ Nazeem Howa‚ and 12 others including Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

The court document states that some of the Gupta business executives had begun receiving threatening phone calls on Monday. One had received these calls in the early hours of the morning‚ between 2.30am to 3.50am.

The lawyers‚ noting that the Guptas were South African citizens and entitled to protection under the law‚ stated the EFF threats were “xenophobic threats of violence and in direct conflict with the Bill of Rights and the Constitution”.

The court document can be viewed here:COURT DOCUMENTS

TMG Digital.

