TONY LEON: SA needs less can-kicking and more bucket-filling

Extract

SA’s longest-serving leader of the opposition, Sir De Villiers Graaff, had a handy solution to the numerous crises faced by his United Party (UP).

“When in doubt, Div would appoint a committee,” one of his confidantes once told me. That worked until it didn’t and the UP dissolved itself, appropriately perhaps, on a Johannesburg ice rink way back in 1977.