BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ace Magashule, an unelected hoodlum, should not hold democratic institutions hostage
25 June 2019 - 08:30
Extract
The ANC chose the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, by far the most important event on SA’s political calendar, to announce the elevation of a slew of corrupt individuals to chair important parliamentary committees. It not only overshadowed the important occasion, but added to the miasma of despair already hanging over the country.
