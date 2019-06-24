RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Goals seem out of reach without solid execution plans
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was a bland statement of intent without anything tangible to peg it on
24 June 2019 - 07:24
Extract
It is disappointing when a great voyage hits the rocks or when the magic fades from a beautiful love story. Gloom is inevitable and reality can be harsh.
On Thursday night, the whirlwind romance between SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa withered when expectations of an action-driven government came to nought.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.