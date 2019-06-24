President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was a bland statement of intent without anything tangible to peg it on

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Goals seem out of reach without solid execution plans

Extract

It is disappointing when a great voyage hits the rocks or when the magic fades from a beautiful love story. Gloom is inevitable and reality can be harsh.

On Thursday night, the whirlwind romance between SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa withered when expectations of an action-driven government came to nought.