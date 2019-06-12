TOM EATON: Dlamini showed her true colours right to the end
Former minister Bathabile Dlamini blames everyone else for the whooping, flaming, cartwheeling cluster of failure that was her career
12 June 2019 - 08:47
Extract
In the end, Bathabile Dlamini proved that she really does care about securing a regular income for SA’s unemployed. Well, one of them. By resigning as a member of parliament on Tuesday, she secured her ministerial pension and made sure that she enters her twilight years disgraced, derided, eventually forgotten, but very, very rich.
