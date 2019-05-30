JONATHAN JANSEN: Faith hierarchies have no place in a democracy
30 May 2019 - 10:40
Extract
On May 27 2019 De Waveren Primary School in Ruyterwacht, in Cape Town, sent out a letter to parents that should have sent shockwaves down the spines of anyone who embraces the terms of our young democracy.
The principal announced that “due to the fact that the majority of the school’s learners are of the Christian faith, we will be closed on the 30th of May 2019 for Ascension Day”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.