JONATHAN JANSEN: Faith hierarchies have no place in a democracy

Extract

On May 27 2019 De Waveren Primary School in Ruyterwacht, in Cape Town, sent out a letter to parents that should have sent shockwaves down the spines of anyone who embraces the terms of our young democracy.

The principal announced that “due to the fact that the majority of the school’s learners are of the Christian faith, we will be closed on the 30th of May 2019 for Ascension Day”.