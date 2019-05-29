TONY LEON: Middle-ground ditherers losing out to single-minded deliverers
29 May 2019 - 09:32
Commentators should be indebted to The Times (of London) ace columnist Clare Foges for transposing the medical affliction achromatopsia, or colour blindness, and applying it to the bewildering world of (non) Brexit Britain.
In her Monday offering, Foges noted that the Conservative Party – hitherto the most successful and enduring party in the Western world, the “natural party of government” – was suffering this degeneration in extremis.
