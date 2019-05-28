Running the numbers on voter turnout

It has commonly been believed in SA that voter turnout in national elections has been fairly high when compared with other countries, among them the UK, US and France.

To a mathematician like myself, “voter turnout” is not a very precise term. What exactly does it mean? And how is it calculated?

After the recent national and provincial elections, I drew from several definitions and understandings of “voter turnout” to crunch the numbers and work out what the country’s real voter turnout was.

The results suggest that, when measured either as a percentage of the voting-eligible population or as a percentage of the voting-age population, SA’s voter turnout has been worryingly low by international standards — not just in the 2019 polls, but for the last few elections.

For instance, by one measure — voting-age population, or simply the number of people living within the country who are of voting age — voter turnout in the 2019 elections was 46.7%. This places it among the lowest in the world.

The problem, as I discovered while gathering the numbers, is that very different definitions of “voter turnout” are used in different parts of the world. It is important, for the sake of accuracy, that everybody uses the same denominator. This will allow countries to correctly understand their voter turnouts, and design interventions to improve these where necessary.

Voting-eligible population turnout

To begin with, here’s how SA’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) defines “voter turnout”: the number of people who voted divided by the number of registered voters.

But globally, the “gold standard” in measuring voter turnout is to take the number of votes cast and divide by the size of the voting-eligible population (VEP). The VEP is the number of citizens living in the country who are legally allowed to register and vote.

In SA, this means all citizens over the age of 18. In other countries it is slightly different; for instance in the US, it means all citizens over the age of 18 who are not felons or mentally incapacitated.

The trouble is that estimating the citizen population living in a country is difficult: counting the population is fairly easy; this is done in a census. But counting the number of citizens is harder and is generally not done in a census.

SA’s IEC has sometimes provided such estimates; for instance in the 2019 elections it estimated that 74.5% of eligible voters were registered.

Since 66% of registered voters cast a vote, we conclude that the VEP turnout was 66% x 74.5% = 49%.

With these calculations, I created a graph comparing the VEP turnout of South African parliamentary elections to the major elections in the UK, US and France, from 1999 to the present day.