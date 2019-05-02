JONATHAN JANSEN: Picking a party is no longer painless
02 May 2019 - 08:30
I am one of the many undecided voters in the country. My heart says vote for the party that became a fascination of our youth. The longer the ANC remained in exile, the more the mythology about the liberation movement grew in the minds of young South Africans, especially during our Bush university years. It was both scary and exhilarating being a student in 1976. When Nelson Mandela was eventually released and we could vote for the very first time in the country of our birth, the choice of whom to vote for was easy.
