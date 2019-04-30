PETER BRUCE: SA's best opportunity is in the confusing, delicious centre

Extract

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the DA, was on a flight to Cape Town last Wednesday. So apparently, was former Springbok Bryan Habana. Habana spent a lot of time smiling and telling people what he was doing now. Mmusi looked serious. He was on the phone. A friend sitting close to both of them said they heard the DA leader say this election was just impossible to predict.

How awful it must be for him.

I WhatsApped a friend who knows the DA. Why would Maimane be unsure about the elections? Did the party not used to have the finest polling machinery in the land? “He knows exactly what the DA is on,” replied my friend, “down to decimal points.”