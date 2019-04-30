PETER BRUCE: SA's best opportunity is in the confusing, delicious centre
30 April 2019 - 08:35
Extract
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the DA, was on a flight to Cape Town last Wednesday. So apparently, was former Springbok Bryan Habana. Habana spent a lot of time smiling and telling people what he was doing now. Mmusi looked serious. He was on the phone. A friend sitting close to both of them said they heard the DA leader say this election was just impossible to predict.
How awful it must be for him.
I WhatsApped a friend who knows the DA. Why would Maimane be unsure about the elections? Did the party not used to have the finest polling machinery in the land? “He knows exactly what the DA is on,” replied my friend, “down to decimal points.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.