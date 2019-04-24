BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Posters on poles and poster boys for polls: SA’s flawed electoral farce

Extract

A spelling blunder on a huge ANC billboard bearing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ever-smiling face in Port Elizabeth provided light relief in what has been a dismal and boring election campaign.

The amusement at the ANC’s expense must have stung because, in an effort to correct the error, the party issued a statement. Unfortunately, it too was riddled with grammatical and spelling mistakes.

“We will continue to work hard and make strides in gunnering [sic] support for the ANC,” it thundered. Maybe somebody was thinking about guns. It was certainly fighting talk.