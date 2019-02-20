RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How state capture looters are reinventing themselves as the ones to save SA

Extract

The announcement on Monday that Bosasa had gone into voluntary liquidation following the closure of its bank accounts demonstrates the power of the Zondo commission to cripple corruption networks.

Contrary to some people’s belief, halting corruption and taking action against perpetrators of state capture does not have to wait until judge Raymond Zondo submits his final report to the president.

As evidence of criminality is unearthed at the state capture inquiry, it should be investigated and verified by the law enforcement agencies; financial institutions should take measures to prevent further illicit activities; and the government should cancel crooked contracts and act against those responsible for rampant looting.