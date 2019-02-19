PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa needs a ‘Joffe-type slap’ to get him to focus
The unions are lucky Ramaphosa, one of their own, is president now, writes Peter Bruce
Extract
Try, if it amuses you, to imagine what President Cyril Ramaphosa's stomach did when an aide whispered to him on Monday that Eskom was going into stage 4 load-shedding. Or what his heart rate did. Or the swear word he repeated.
The shock would have been total, the jelly in the knees severe. He's a decent guy and he's sucked up enough bad news in an action-packed life, but the imminent and total collapse of all economic activity in the country he rules would have eclipsed just about everything else for sheer terror.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.