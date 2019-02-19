PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa needs a ‘Joffe-type slap’ to get him to focus

The unions are lucky Ramaphosa, one of their own, is president now, writes Peter Bruce

Extract

Try, if it amuses you, to imagine what President Cyril Ramaphosa's stomach did when an aide whispered to him on Monday that Eskom was going into stage 4 load-shedding. Or what his heart rate did. Or the swear word he repeated.

The shock would have been total, the jelly in the knees severe. He's a decent guy and he's sucked up enough bad news in an action-packed life, but the imminent and total collapse of all economic activity in the country he rules would have eclipsed just about everything else for sheer terror.