STEVEN BOYKEY SIDLEY: Eskom and the unseen spider web

And he goes on to describe the intricate processes that have been finely woven over decades and longer, an infinity of tiny strands carefully pruned by trial and error and common sense and technology until the citizen services run like smoothly oiled machines.

These processes are far too numerous to have been documented. Anyone who takes a new job at an enterprise will recognise this — how to get a gate key, how to re-order stationery, how to get a wifi password, how to order a business card, how to get an expense re-imbursed, where to find a digital file. You ask here and you ask there. And finally you get to know how to navigate the enterprise and how to do your job.

What you are doing is interrogating and ingesting institutional memory, which is made up of uncounted past and present employees and the glue of history.

And this is rub. This gossamer-thin substrate of knowledge is the foundation of all institutions. At Eskom it has been utterly destroyed by successive ANC regimes. The purging of the institution is now legend. First it was the apartheid-era staff — engineers, technicians, administrators, field jockeys. Then the various ANC factions came in and swept clean again and again, leaving the millions of tiny cogs of the machine unattended until they were simply forgotten.

It has nothing to do with skills or engineers or strategy — that is the big stuff. Once you have torn the tiny threads of the process web apart, the institution is hollowed out from within.

Eskom is a broken machine supported on a shredded web. It cannot be rebuilt by money, by engineers, by managers, by policy, by technology, or by corporate re-structuring alone. It can only be rebuilt organically over time; a lot of it.

And it is not clear whether we have it.

This article originally appeared in the Daily Maverick