TOM EATON: How to survive, sort of, when all the lights go out
Heed these day-to-day tips as you ride out the 10 dark and dangerous days it will take to power up SA again
Extract
I used to believe that the national power grid couldn’t fail completely because someone, somewhere, would prevent that from happening. I now believe that that someone has probably been working at a large bank since 2016 and has just sent their CV to London. And so, in the interests of being prepared, I offer you a survival strategy for getting through the 10 days it will take to switch the grid back on once it goes down.
