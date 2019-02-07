JONATHAN JANSEN: It’s up to ordinary South Africans to rescue our crisis-ridden universities
Extract
Six black pupils slowly approached a memorial of flowers set down against the fence of Die Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, an industrial city about 60km south of Johannesburg. Four white pupils had been crushed to death by a collapsed walkway shortly after the school assembly; many more were recovering from injury in nearby hospitals.
Once again a terrible human tragedy brought out the worst and the best in us.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.