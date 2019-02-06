TOM EATON: No, dear DA supporters, allowing a contestation of ideas is the way to keep a party strong
Rounding on Phumzile van Damme for breaking ranks and taking on Helen Zille shows how political organisations rot
06 February 2019 - 09:59
Facebook and Twitter are fantastically stupid but they are also fantastically powerful. In just a few years they have persuaded Americans to believe Russians that they should elect Donald Trump, and convinced the UK to shoot off its own kneecaps and call it freedom. And this week they revealed a dramatic truth about the DA.
