ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: Root out the rotten apples that have laid waste to SA

What is painful about the Bosasa debacle is how widespread the practices were. The testimony alleged that this was the case in the public and private sectors.

This is why there was so little or no outrage as Angelo Agrizzi and Co were telling tales of tender manipulation.