ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: Root out the rotten apples that have laid waste to SA
What is painful about the Bosasa debacle is how widespread the practices were
05 February 2019 - 08:27
Extract
What is painful about the Bosasa debacle is how widespread the practices were. The testimony alleged that this was the case in the public and private sectors.
This is why there was so little or no outrage as Angelo Agrizzi and Co were telling tales of tender manipulation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.