BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Can Ramaphosa escape the long reaches of Zuma’s dark shadow?

The elections will be uppermost in Cyril Ramaphosa’s mind as he addresses the nation and as Tito Mboweni, his finance minister, delivers his budget speech two weeks later

Extract

A year ago a freshly minted President Cyril Ramaphosa — days after finally grabbing the mantle he’d craved all his life — mounted the podium in parliament to deliver his inaugural state of the nation address. By the time he finished, the gallery was in raptures, the opposition was a bit confused, and everybody else was either dancing or whistling Thuma Mina, the ditty that Hugh Masekela had sung with gusto without anybody noticing until the new leader latched onto it.