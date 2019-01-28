BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Beware the enemies of a free press, they are not on the side of our hard-won democracy

Extract

There’s a disturbing tendency among certain politicians to regard the press as an enemy and those who work in the industry as convenient scapegoats to be tossed about for the gratification of their supporters. They’re playing a dangerous game.

The allegation by Angelo Agrizzi to the Zondo commission this week that some journalists were paid by Bosasa to not write stories about the company has merely fuelled the excitement of those who see the press as a monstrous creature whose power should be curbed.