Burning issue: Can tech innovators save SA’s ‘fire capital’?

“Even if you’re at work, you will know there’s a fire in your community,” said Petousis, which gives users the chance to run home or alert friends to come and help. Communities are often key to fire prevention, he said, describing how neighbours destroyed their own homes in Imizamo Yethu in another 2017 fire to create a fire break, which meant only 10 out of 220 shacks burnt down. “The communities are the first responders and they work really well,” he said, while acknowledging that having to demolish your own home to stop others losing theirs remains “a pretty terrifying reality”.

About 24,000 South Africans have installed the alarm since its launch four years ago, mostly in densely populated settlements in Johannesburg and Cape Town where fires often spread quickly and gut entire neighbourhoods.

Several thousand homes in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, also have the alarms, through a partnership with a local charity.

Lumkani hires agents from the communities that install free alarms in homes, which are either paid for by charities or given to them free after buying Lumkani’s insurance. The insurance scheme, costing about $4 (about R55) a month, targets informal settlement residents and has been bought by about 1,000 people so far.

David, a local hairdresser with a steady stream of clients, decided to pay R60 a month for the insurance after he lost his whole salon and equipment in the massive 2017 fire. “I don’t want to lose everything again,” he said, explaining that he was only able to recover with help from friends and family.

But R60 a month is too much for many people in Imizamo Yethu — such as Paula, who lives in a cramped two-room shack with a gas stove perched on her living room floor and makes ends meet by selling roast chicken feet to locals. “I can’t find a better job, there’s no work here,” she said. “So everything I earn I spend on food and other essentials.”

But alternatives to deter fires also cost money — from decorating homes in intumescent paint, which swells up when heated protecting the material underneath, to safer stoves.

For Richard Pithouse of Wits University, who has written extensively on urban poverty, such innovations fail to address the root causes of the problem — lack of investment in decent housing.

“The primary issue is that people are living in shacks ... When people are using gas to cook or candles for light in a tiny cramped space, made of highly flammable material, fires are obviously going to happen. The single biggest thing you can do to make a real intervention quickly is to electrify these places. Electricity is vastly safer and that’s a question of political will — and that political will has largely been absent.”

After the devastation of 2017 and near loss of her son, Lundy works 12 to 14 hours a day at a café selling deep fried doughnuts and other snacks, earning about $1,200 a month.

She is thinking about buying the insurance. “I’m worried about another fire. But what can I do?” she said, pointing to nearby shacks which are still scorched black with soot. “I don’t have another place to stay.”

