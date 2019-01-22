CAIPHUS KGOSANA: The ANC cannot keep rolling out the same, tired, empty promises in its manifesto

Extract

The mayor of Mopani district municipality in Limpopo is promising jobs in exchange for votes for the ANC.

“Comrades, you must vote for the people you know so that when there are job opportunities, we can offer you those because you voted for us,” she is reported to have told branch members in the region.