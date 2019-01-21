ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: It will take more than pretty pictures of SA to pique investors’ interest at Davos
As usual, a delegation of high-ups will head for the cold of Davos to convince the world that SA is still open for business. Sadly, they have a mountain to climb given recent events in our country.
Apart from the continuing story of unbridled corruption that is playing out at the Zondo commission, there is the continuing story of violence against women as well as seeing violence as a way of resolving our problems. Such violence is perpetrated by all social partners.
